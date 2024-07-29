Manchester Airport incident – latest: Police rally behind officer filmed kicking man as new footage emerges
Greater Manchester Police officer suspended from duty as watchdog launches criminal investigation
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Police have rallied behind an officer who was suspended from duty after being filmed kicking a man at Manchester Airport as fresh footage of the incident has emerged.
The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), launched a criminal investigation into the Greater Manchester Police officer for assault after a video appeared to show suspect Mohammed Fahir, 19, being stamped on while being restrained on the floor on 23 July.
The incident sparked angry protests in the city centre and in Rochdale – however, a new CCTV clip has now revealed the run-up to the now-viral scene. The video obtained by the Manchester Evening News appears to show two men attacking one male and two female police officers moments before.
Following its release the Greater Manchester Police Federation defended police, saying the fresh footage casts the incident in a “very different light” and shows “we need to protect the protectors”.
Agreeing, Richard Cooke, chairman of the West Midlands Police Federation, told MailOnline the new clip provided a “different perspective altogether”.
Police rally behind Greater Manchester Police officer filmed kicking man
Police have rallied behind an officer who was suspended from duty after being filmed kicking a man at Manchester Airport as fresh footage of the incident has emerged.
Following the release of the new video, the Greater Manchester Police Federation defended police, saying the clip casts the incident in a “very different light” and shows “we need to protect the protectors”.
Agreeing, Richard Cooke, chairman of the West Midlands Police Federation, told MailOnline the new clip provided a “different perspective altogether”.
New video footage shows chaos at Manchester Airport before man kicked in head
New video footage has emerged showing the run-up to a now-viral scene from Manchester Airport in which a police officer appears to kick a man in the head.
The thirty-second clip, obtained by the Manchester Evening News, shows a group of people standing around a ticket machine inside a car park at Terminal 2.
Three police officers - one male and two female - approach two men standing by one of the ticket machines and proceed to restrain one of them, who was wearing a matching light blue top and shorts.
The second man, wearing a black t-shirt, then circles around the male officer, who was leading the restraint of the first man, and appears to begin to attack him.
The pair then seem to begin punching one another while the first man hits the two female officers multiple times.
The man in the black t-shirt is eventually tased by the male officer, at which point the second man looks to have knocked the two other officers down and proceeds to punch the male officer in the back of the head.
After the male officer and the first man wrestle to the ground, he appears to be tased by the female officers. The male officer then gets up and appears to kick the man in the head, where the video ends.
It is the first time footage has been published of what happened in the moments before the initial video, which also shows the same incident.