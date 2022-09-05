Woman survives 40ft plunge from third-floor balcony as man arrested after 2am fall

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman fell around 40ft from the balcony of a flat in Manchester.

The woman managed to survive with injuries described by police as serious but not life-threatening.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to a block of apartments on Regent Road at around 2am on Friday.

Officers called to block of flats on Regent Road early on Friday (Google)

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives opened an investigation and a 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, GMP said.

The woman, who has not been named, remained in hospital receiving treatment.

Anyone who has information about the incident is being urged to contact GMP.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries which thankfully aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

"A 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and remains in custody.

"Enquiries are being conducted by our Central Park CID and any information should be passed to us online via our LiveChat service or by calling 101 quoting incident 253 of 02/09/2022."