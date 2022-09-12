Jump to content
Police suspend firearms officer who shot dead Chris Kaba in south London

Lamiat Sabin
Monday 12 September 2022 19:55
(Independent)

The Metropolitan Police has suspended a firearms officer who shot dead an unarmed black man in south London last week.

Chris Kaba was 24 and months away from becoming a father when he was killed in a chase involving armed officers that ended in Streatham Hill on Monday (5 September) night.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said armed officers had pursued him after an automatic number plate recognition camera indicated that the vehicle was linked to a firearms incident in the previous days.

The officer who fired the bullet that killed Mr Kaba has been suspended, the Met Police announced.

Scotland Yard initially removed the officer from frontline duties but had allowed him to carry on working.

The Met’s assistant commissioner Amanda Pearson said: “Following the death of Chris Kaba, the firearms officer involved has been suspended from duty.

“This decision has been reached following careful consideration of a number of factors, including the significant impact on public confidence, and in light of the Independent Office for Police Conduct announcing a homicide investigation.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Kaba’s family and friends. We understand how concerned communities are, particularly black communities, and thank those who are working closely with our local officers.

“We are actively supporting the IOPC investigation and would ask those with information that could be useful in establishing what happened to contact the IOPC directly to maintain the independence of their investigation.

“The decision to suspend the officer does not determine the outcome of the IOPC investigation.

“Firearms officers serve to protect the public and know that on the rare occasions when they discharge their weapons, they will face intense scrutiny.

“I know this development will have a significant impact on the officer and colleagues.”

More follows

