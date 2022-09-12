Sky News has issued a clarification after a report mistook a protest against the killing of Chris Kaba for a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

A reporter had initially described the group as people sharing their "memories of the Queen."

Later, a newsreader told viewers: "Earlier this afternoon we showed pictures of a crowd of people in Trafalgar Square and described them as being on their way to Buckingham Palace.

"We'd just like to make it clear that those pictures were actually of a protest that was taking place over the death of Chris Kaba."

