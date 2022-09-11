The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba by armed Metropolitan Police officers in south London on Monday, 5 September.

Mr Kaba, 24, was due to become a father within months.

The IOPC has previously confirmed that no gun was found in the vehicle that Mr Kaba was driving.

“Our investigation team is continuing to gather and review a large amount of evidence, however as this is now a criminal investigation, we are limited in what further information we can provide,” the watchdog said.

