Metropolitan Police officer accused of 29 sex crimes found collapsed in prison cell

A Metropolitan Police officer accused of 29 sex crimes has been taken to hospital after collapsing in his prison cell.

PC David Carrick appeared in court last week faced with a raft of new charges including rape, attempted rape and assault by penetration.

The 47-year-old is believed to have been given first aid by prison officers after suffering injuries at HMP Belmarsh in southeast London on Tuesday morning, according to reports.

He was alone at the time of the incident and no one else is thought to have been involved, sources told the the Mirror.

Carrick, who was part of the Met’s parliamentary and diplomatic protection command but has been suspended by the force, is accused of carrying out a string of offences between 2009 and 2020.

He denied nine fresh charges against four women at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday.

They relate to four women and include six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of assault by penetration and one count of controlling and coercive behaviour between 2009 and 2018.

Carrick has previously denied a further 20 charges against four other complainants, including allegations that he raped one woman he met on dating app Tinder, falsely imprisoned another in a cupboard under the stairs, and sexually assaulted three women by urinating on them.

He faces trial at St Albans Crown Court on 26 April on all 29 charges.

The charges are 13 counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of attempted rape, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Carrick, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, is currently remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance at the Old Bailey in London on 11 March.

A spokesperson for the Prison Service said: “A HMP Belmarsh prisoner has been taken to hospital following an incident on 22 February.”