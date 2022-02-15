The grieving family of a 16 year old boy stabbed to death near a college have said they have ‘lost their light on Earth’.

Ahmednur Nuur was attacked near Milton Keynes College just after 1.30pm on Friday and later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a stab wound to the back of the chest.

Justice Will-Mamah, from Bletchley, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and is expected to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

A 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice, and taken into police custody.

Police said the family of Ahmednur, from Conniburrow, Milton Keynes, continued to be supported by specially trained officers.

Paying tribute to the teenager, the family said in a statement: “Nur in Arabic means light and Ahmednur was the embodiment of the warmest, brightest shades of his name.

“If he wasn't making people smile, it’s because he was making them laugh.

“We lost our light on Earth, but we pray Allah unites us with our adored brother and son in Jannah, where his luminous soul will remain in peace.

“To Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.”

The victim collapsed outside Milton Keynes College Chaffron Way campus after being stabbed nearby (Google)

Thames Valley Police praised the actions of healthcare students and staff at the college who gave Ahmednur first aid in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The force said in a statement: “The victim was stabbed near the junction of Palace Square and Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall.

“After being stabbed, he then moved towards the Chaffron Way campus of Milton Keynes College and collapsed on the redway outside.

“Healthcare students and a member of staff from the college who were in a class overlooking the redway made their way outside and provided immediate first aid, until emergency services arrived.

“These students are now receiving specialist support from the college and we would like to publicly commend the courage and selflessness that they have demonstrated in these tragic circumstances.”