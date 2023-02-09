Nicola Bulley search moves to sea as police ‘stop vigilantes hunting derelict home’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has now reached the sea, as police were reportedly forced to issue a dispersal order to stop vigilante search parties from breaking into riverside properties.

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser disappeared on 27 January while taking her dog on its routine morning walk along the River Wyre after dropping her daughters – aged six and nine – at school nearby.

Her mobile phone was discovered on a bench by the riverbank, still connected to a Microsoft Teams work call, with her springer spaniel running loose nearby. The ensuing search for her, now in its 13th day, has “baffled” investigators and drawn intense national attention.

While Lancashire Police have welcomed the thousands of potential leads offered up by the public, they have also been forced to urge against “distracting” and “distressing” speculation – and even to remind people not to break the law during vigilante searches for Ms Bulley in riverside properties nearby.

In a further escalation, TalkTV reports that police have now issued a dispersal order after a group of men allegedly travelled down from Liverpool to join the hunt and searched an abandoned home at the side of the river.

Earlier this week, private rescue team Specialist Group International joined the search at the family’s request – but announced on Wednesday that their extensive three-day search of the river using sonar and divers had yielded no sign of Nicola Bulley’s body, leaving them “baffled”.

Now Sky News reports that the search for Ms Bulley has reached the mouth of the river, near Fleetwood, with police searching along the western coast and into the Irish Sea and Morecambe Bay.

Footage showed police speedboats trawling the waters, some 12 miles downriver from where police suspect Ms Bulley may have fallen into the Wyre while retreiving a tennis ball for her dog, Willow – a theory which friends and family have expressed some doubts over.

More follows...