Missing dogwalker’s sister disputes police theory that she fell in river

The sister of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has disputed police claims that the 45-year-old “fell in the river.”

Lancashire Police stated in a press conference held on Friday afternoon that they believe Ms Bulley is likely to have gone into the water in St Michael’s on Wyre whilst walking her dog.

The theory supposes that the mother fell during a 10-minute window, as police do not believe there is any criminal or third-party involvement.

Nicola Bulley disappeared more than one week ago (Nicola Bulley/Facebook)

However, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, has questioned the idea. She urged the public to “keep an open mind” in a social media post on Friday evening, adding that there is “no evidence” her sister fell into the water.

“Off the back of the latest police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it’s just a theory”, she wrote on social media.

“Everyone needs to keep an open mind as not all CCTV and leads have been investigated fully, the police confirmed the case is far from over,” she added.

In the early stages of the investigation, police considered the possibility that Ms Bulley had been taken.

Police officers on the River Wyre, searching for evidence in the case of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley (PA Wire)

Substantial CCTV in the surrounding areas has ruled out that Ms Bulley left the park via the majority of the gates. The path leading to Garstang Lane, however, has proven to be a black spot.

“There’s only a very small area onto Garstang Lane toward the A5/A6 which is not covered by CCTV and that’s why we’re appealing today for dashcam footage or for people who may have been walking on Garstang Lane or driving in the area to come forward if they can”, Superintendent Sally Riley told the Lancashire Post.

Emma White, a friend of Ms Bulley, also questioned the idea her dog may have been chasing a ball (BBC Breakfast)

Police are considering whether Ms Bulley fell into the river whilst trying to retrieve a tennis ball for her dog. However, no such ball has been recovered.

In an interview with Sky News, Ms Bulley’s close friend Emma White disputed that a ball had been taken on the walk. She describes how the spaniel would often “pester” for it, so Ms Bulley made the decision to stop using it.

“Willow used to love a tennis ball, but it used to disturb the walk so they haven’t had the tennis ball since way into last year”, Ms White confirmed. “There was definitely no ball.”

Police continue their search for the missing woman who was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27 (PA)

Ms White is similarly critical of the Lancashire Police claims, expressing that it was a disappointment for Friday’s press conference to be based purely on hypothesis rather than confirmed facts.

“When we’re talking about a life, we can’t base it on a hypothesis,” she said. “Surely we need this factual evidence.”

Superintendent Riley admitted that Ms Bulley’s clothing could have been a factor, noting that she was wearing a quilted, ankle-length jacket with another coat beneath which would likely have been “heavy”, especially “on someone who is of slight build and only 5 foot three, the Superintendent told MailOnline.

Ms Bulley was last seen wearing an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat, tight-fitting jeans and green wellies.