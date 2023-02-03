Nicola Bulley latest: CCTV of second potential witness as hunt for missing dog walker continues
Mother of two vanished near Lancashire river with her phone still on the line
Police are urging a potential second witness to come forward as the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley continues.
The 45-year-old disappeared last Friday – with her mobile phone found on a bench near to where she was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
Police say that at this point there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Ms Bulley’s disappearance.
Lancashire Constabulary is now urging a woman captured on CCTV who it believes was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.
“We would stress that the woman is sought as a witness and nothing more,” police said.
She is described as wearing a red and white coat with a fur hood, light-coloured trousers and a light bobble hat. She was also walking a small, white dog.
The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen.
Watch: Police search for mother-of-two who went missing walking dog
Police urge residents to avoid ‘treacherous’ riverbank
Police have urged residents to avoid the area near to where Nicola Bulley went missing, warning that heavy rain left parts of the riverbank “treacherous”.
Supt Sally Riley said: “We know that Nicola going missing has caused a great deal of concern for the wider local community, as well as obviously being an awful time for her family.
“This remains a missing person inquiry and at this time there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.
“I appreciate that there are unanswered questions about what has happened to Nicola, but I would urge people not to speculate or spread false rumours. We will share updates when we can, but we must be factual.
“Nicola’s family are being kept up to date with events and are being supported by officers.
“We are really grateful for the community’s help and co-operation so far, but I’d like to stress again parts of the riverbank are treacherous, especially after the recent rain, and we would ask that nobody puts themselves in danger and that the police and partner agencies’ efforts to find Nicola are not compromised.”
A diver with the specialist search teams from Lancashire Police on the banks of the River Wyre, in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, as the search continues for missing woman Nicola Bulley.
Map traces Nicola Bulley’s steps before going missing
Watch: Nicola Bulley’s family pleas for information as search is ongoing
Father of missing dog walker says he would ‘do anything’ for his daughter
The father of Nicola Bulley broke down in tears as he said he would “do anything” for his missing daughter.
Asked how much he missed his daughter, Ernie Bulley began to cry as he told Sky News: “Don’t, it’s hard... we’re such a close knit family.
“We’re a close knit family, we’d do anything for any one of us and the children would do the same for us.
“We’re getting on in life, and the grandchildren, and our own children, are more and more important to us as we’re getting older.
“So, yeah, I just hope she comes home.”
He said that his family hoped their interview would “spark a light” that would lead to finding Ms Bulley.
“We’re holding onto this, not our last hope, but this is going to reach out to millions of people, and we’re just hoping that from doing this interview that something may come of it which will spark a light and it will lead to us finding our daughter,” he said.
