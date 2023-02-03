✕ Close Nicola Bulley: Parents of missing mother say their lives 'feel so empty' since disappearance

Police are urging a potential second witness to come forward as the search for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley continues.

The 45-year-old disappeared last Friday – with her mobile phone found on a bench near to where she was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Police say that at this point there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

Lancashire Constabulary is now urging a woman captured on CCTV who it believes was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.

“We would stress that the woman is sought as a witness and nothing more,” police said.

She is described as wearing a red and white coat with a fur hood, light-coloured trousers and a light bobble hat. She was also walking a small, white dog.

The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen.