Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley may have fallen into the river, police have said.

Giving an update this afternoon, Lancashire Police said the main hypothesis is that the 45-year-old mother of two fell into the river while walking her dog on Friday, 27 January around 9am.

Police added that her disappearance is currently not being treated as suspicious but is a “tragic case of a missing person.”

Nicola Bulley has been missing since 27 January (Nicola Bulley/Facebook)

Police believe Ms Bulley disappeared in a 10 -minute window.

Superintendent Sally Riley told a press conference in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre where she disappeared that the last confirmed sighting of her took place at 9.10am that day where she was seen on Upper Field walking her dog.

Her dog was off the lead which was normal, the superintendent added.

At 9.20am police believe her phone was on a bench while connected to a work Teams meeting, which ended 10 minutes later.

Police also gave more detail into what Ms Bulley was wearing that morning.

Ms Riley told a press conference: “I do have an update on the clothing that Nicola was last seen wearing, and this is something that the public who live in the area, or who walk their dogs on the river path near to St Michael's or downstream of St Michael's towards Morecambe Bay, can look out for.

Police officers in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

“They are an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat which was worn underneath the gilet, tight-fitting black jeans, long green walking socks tucked into her jeans, ankle-length green Next wellies, a necklace and a pale blue Fitbit.

“It's really important that the public pay heed to those very specific clothing descriptions please, because factual sightings of those items would be very useful to us.”

Officers have concerned that an “unprecedented” amount of police resources are being used in the search for Ms Bulley but as of yet the mortgage advisor from Lancashire has not yet been found.

Map showing Nicola Bulley’s movement since going missing on Friday 27 January (Lancashire Police)

On Friday morning, members of the community stood by the side of the road holding signs bearing Ms Bulley’s photo, urging people to contact police with information.

Paul Ansell, the partner of Nicola Bulley has spoken out publicly for the first time since the mother-of-two went missing.

Mr Ansell said: “I can’t believe we’re a week on and of yet it seems we’re no further on, it seems absolutely impossible. It’s like a dream, I can’t get my head around it.”

Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell said he is trying to stay strong for their two children (Sky News)

Speaking near the scene where the mother-of-two was last seen, he added: “My whole focus is my two girls, just staying as strong as I can for them.

“I’m scared that if I put focus into anything else it’s going to take my focus off that.

“Just hoping to goodness that anything comes out from the interview yesterday no matter how tiny.”