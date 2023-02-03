‘She vanished into thin air’: Nicola Bulley’s partner speaks following disappearance

Nicola Bulley’s partner has said it’s like she has “vanished into thin air” in his first public comments since the mother-of-two was reported missing.

Paul Ansell told Sky News that he had played “every scenario” in his head since the mortgage adviser from Inskip vanished.

Ms Bulley disappeared last Friday morning, 27 January, as she walked her dog near the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.

“I can’t believe we’re a week on and of yet it seems we’re no further on, it seems absolutely impossible,” Mr Ansell said.

