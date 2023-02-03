Aerial footage shows where Nicola Bulley is feared to have fallen in river

Aerial footage shows the location where police fear Nicola Bulley could have fallen into the River Wyre.

The mother-of-two disappeared last Friday, 27 January, after she went for a walk along a river path at St Michaels on Wyre.

Officers said their “main working hypothesis” is that she fell into the river during her walk, and it is "not suspicious but a tragic case."

She was last seen at around 9:20am that morning after dropping off her daughters to school in the local village.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.