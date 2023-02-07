Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have urged members of the public not to share conspiracy theories about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley online.

The search for the missing mother-of-two entered its twelfth day on Tuesday and police continue to believe she may have fallen into the River Wyre while walking her dog on 27 January.

Speaking to the media a representative of the Lancashire Police said: “At the moment there are around five hundred active pieces of information and lines of enquiry that we are working on to try and find answers for Nicola’s family.”

However, they also said the scale of efforts was “normal missing persons enquiry and does not indicate there is anything suspicious to this story.”

The police further added: “We would ask that people in the wider community, particularly on social media and online, do not speculate as to what may have happened to Nicola. This is particularly hurtful to her family, to her children, to her partner Paul, her parents, her sister and her friends. It is not helpful to them it’s distressing and distracting for the police enquiry.”

“Nor is it helpful if people, particularly if they come from outside of the area, take it upon themselves to take the law into their own hands by trying to for example break into empty property. They may mean well, they may want to help, but they can help in thinking back if they were in the area to what information they may have of relevance to the police.”

Rampant speculation over Ms Bulley’s case has been “hampering this investigation and causing inordinate distress to Nicola’s family,” local MP Paul Maynard earlier warned.

A family friend of Ms Bulley’s said “nothing is making sense” about the case which has left experts “baffled”.

Heather Gibbons spoke on the banks of the River Wyre while, below her, Peter Faulding and his team from Specialist Group International, used a sonar to scan the river bed.

Ms Gibbons said speculation, rife on social media, about the disappearance, was “hard” for the family to take and a stream of visitors, members of the public arriving from far and wide, some bringing children and taking selfies, had made the area feel like a “tourist spot”.

She said: “I think it’s incredibly hard, but up to a certain level, we understand it’s human nature, it’s natural for everyone to have speculation, because the truth is in this, nothing is making sense.

“The turnout for the search has been amazing, it has been incredible.”

While they remain open to other possibilities police currently believe that Ms Bulley may have fallen into the River Wyre.

However, searching the river is a challenging task the police have said. ““The river is a complex area to search, it is not a still water it is a fast flowing moving water that is tidal in parts.”

“We have already discounted particular areas of the river but as they are tidal we have researched them to ensure nothing has been washed back in to those search areas.”

Search teams are using sonar, pole cameras, drones, underwater drones, and specialist dogs. A dive team from Specialist Group International are working for free alongside the police using their particularly powerful sonar to scan the riverbed.

Six highly experienced police officers are also searching the riverbank and open ground.

The 45-year-old mother of two was last seen on her regular riverside dogwalk at St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire on Friday 27 January. She had just dropped her two daughters off at school.

At the time of her disappearance Ms Bulley was wearing an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat, tight-fitting black jeans, long green walking socks, ankle-length green Next wellies, a necklace and a pale blue Fitbit.

Ms Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, said the couple’s daughters “miss their mummy desperately” and “need her back”, in a statement released via the Lancashire Police.

“This has been such a tough time for the girls especially but also for me and all of Nicola’s family and friends, as well as the wider community and I want to thank them for their love and support,” he added.

Later, communicating to Sky News via voice note, he added: “We have to find her safe and well. I can’t put those girls to bed again tonight with no answers.”