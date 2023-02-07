The disappearance of Nicola Bulley is one of the “most odd cases,” the head of a private underwater search team has said.

The mother-of-two, 45, has been missing since Friday, 27 January, when she went out to walk her dog near the River Wyre.

Lancashire Police have said they are working off a hypothesis that the mortgage adviser fell into the water.

Peter Faulding told Good Morning Britain that police divers searched the area where Ms Bulley’s phone was seen and nothing was found, which was “highly unusual.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.