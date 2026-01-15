Decade-old clip resurfaces of Ted Cruz warning Trump ‘might nuke Denmark’

A decade-old clip of Ted Cruz warning Donald Trump would "nuke Denmark" if he were president has resurfaced amid current Greenland invasion talks.

"We’re liable to wake up one morning and Donald, if he were president, would have nuked Denmark," Cruz told media in February 2016.

It comes as Trump repeatedly vows to take over the Danish territory of Greenland, “one way or the other.”

However, following talks with US vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio on Wednesday (14 January), Denmark said a "fundamental disagreement" with Trump remains over Greenland.