Tom Hiddleston on The Night Manager twist that turns ‘everything upside down’

Tom Hiddleston has discussed the major twist in episode three of The Night Manager that dramatically changes the direction of the series.

Speaking on The One Show on BBC on Monday (12 January), the actor said the story initially offers what feels like closure, as Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) and Angela Burr (Olivia Colman) identify Richard Roper’s body (Hugh Laurie), creating what he called “some sort of relief”.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

However, he said it is really “the rug being pulled out from underneath Jonathan Pine — and the audience”.

Later, Pine follows a trail of corruption into the Colombian jungle, where he realises Roper is still alive and secretly in control.

Hiddleston described the moment as one of “shock, disillusionment, surprise, grief and disenchantment”, adding that Pine’s “whole world is turned upside down” by the revelation.