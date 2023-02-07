Speculation over Nicola Bulley’s disappearance is “hurtful and distressing” for her family and “distracting” to the police enquiry, Lancashire Constablisary has said.

Superintendent Sally Riley made the comments during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, urging the public to “hold the family in their thoughts” instead of sharing theories online.

“We would ask that people in the wider community - particularly on social media and online - do not speculate as to what may have happened to Nicola,” Ms Riley said.

“This is particularly hurtful to her family.”

