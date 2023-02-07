A third party may be involved in the disappearance of Nicola Bulley if the mother-of-two is not found in the River Wyre, an underwater search expert has said.

The mortgage adviser, 45, went missing on Friday, 27 January, as she was out walking her dog.

On Monday, 6 February, Lancashire Police said their “working hypothesis” remained that Ms Bulley “sadly fell into the river for some reason” but “remain open minded.”

Peter Faulding, head of a search team looking for Ms Bulley, told Good Morning Britain: “If I rule this stretch of river out today, I don’t think she’s here.”

