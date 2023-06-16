Suspect in triple knife killings is ex-University of Nottingham student

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The suspect in the Nottingham knife and van attacks is a former student of the University of Nottingham, the institution said in a statement.

The suspect allegedly killed three people in a brutal knife attack and then ran over three others with a stolen van.

According to multiple reports, the suspect was born in Guinea-Bissau, a country on West Africa’s coast.

He was arrested on Tuesday, following a 90-minute rampage in the early hours when two 19-year-old university students and a 65-year-old man were killed.

The victims were Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both 19 and Ian Coates, a primary school caretaker, who was found dead near Mapperley Park.

His van was stolen by the attacker who ran over three people waiting at a bus stop on Milton Street in the city centre around 5.30am.

The suspect was from the same university as two of the young victims. But police said they do not believe it was connected to the attack or explained the motive behind the attack.

The University of Nottingham confirmed one of their former students was involved in the attack and said they were “devastated” by it, although neither the university nor the police have formally named the man.

“We are devastated that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student. The police have confirmed that this is not believed to be connected with the attack,” the university said.

Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber, speaks during a vigil in Old Market Square (PA)

“Our focus remains on supporting the family and friends of Barney and Grace and our wider community. We will continue to support the police in any way we can.”

Grace Kumar, her father Dr Sanjoy Kumar, mother Sinead and brother James. Grace (Family handout/PA)

It is understood that the suspect studied mechanics and graduated in 2022.

He remained in police custody after the police applied for a 36-hour extension at the magistrate’s court until Friday.

Counter-terrorism police are involved in the investigation, although no confirmation has been made regarding any connection to extremism.

Members of the public take part in a vigil at the University of Nottingham after three people were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks (PA)

Detectives are searching electronic devices linked to the suspect, including his phone.

The suspect reportedly has a history of mental health issues and was previously known to the police. He came to the UK legally and settled in Nottingham at the age of seven.

On Thursday evening, thousands turned out to pay tribute to the victims as the city is yet to come to terms with a tragedy that shocked the country.

A vigil at the city’s Market Square heard the families of each victim take to the stage to pay tribute to their loved ones, while local leaders called for unity in the wake of the deadly attacks.

Barnaby Webber who was killed along with Grace Kumar (PA)

Addressing the crowd, Barnaby’s mother Emma said the “monstrous individual” responsible for the three deaths “will not define us”.

“I know he will receive the retribution that he deserves,” she said. “However, this evil person is just that. He is just a person. Please hold no hate that relates to any colour, sex or religion.”

Speaking in tears, Grace’s father Dr Sanjoy Kumar asked crowds to imagine a world without violence and said: “We were four and we are now three, and the same for Barney’s family.”

“I speak to you as a broken-hearted father. I loved my Grace more than I loved anything and I’m trying to be as strong as I can, forgive me.”