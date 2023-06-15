Nottingham attack – latest: Thousands attend vigil as families of victims embrace
Victims of Tuesday’s attack named as Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar
Police prepare to raid Nottingham property following 'major incident'
Thousands of people have turned out at a vigil on the University of Nottingham‘s main campus following the deaths of medical student Grace O’Malley-Kumar and history student Barnaby Webber.
Many of those in attendance could be seen wiping away tears and the victims families could be seen consoling each other.
The university’s vice-chancellor Professor Shearer West said the lives of the two 19-year-olds had been “curtailed” by a “seemingly random” act of violence.
It comes as the man believed to be the suspect behind the Nottingham attacks tried to break into a care home moments after he killed his first victims, it has been claimed.
CCTV footage shows a man outside Seely Hirst House residential home which houses vulnerable and elderly people.
Witnesses said the man arrived at the home on Mapperley Road just after 4am and was seen allegedly trying to climb an open window.
Meanwhile, the third victim of the Nottingham attacks has been named as Ian Coates, a school caretaker in his 60s.
Nottingham preparing for another vigil today
Nottingham is preparing for another vigil after the heartbroken families of the two students killed in the knife and van attack in the city were joined by thousands of people in their grief at the university’s main campus.
Relatives of medical student Grace O’Malley-Kumar and history student Barnaby Webber could be seen embracing at the vigil on Wednesday.
Barnaby’s father David told those gathered that “his heart will be with you guys forever” while Grace’s father Sanjoy told the students to look after each other.
Nottingham City Council announced that a vigil will be held in the Old Market Square on Thursday from 5.30pm, with a minute’s silence at 6pm from the steps of the Council House.
Speaking on Wednesday with David Webber’s hand on his shoulder, Mr Kumar said: “Everyone here I really, really want to thank you for your support, for taking the time to be here.
“All of you guys, everywhere that I see, a sea of people, such a lovely sign of the university and the bond you have.
“Grace was also like Barney, she loved coming up to Nottingham. In fact, we couldn’t get her down.
“I said to her last week, ‘come down’, she said ‘well, after she’s had a few more sessions’. I used to call them her crisis meetings.
“The love that we have out here, I just wish we had it everywhere. So, look after each other is the big thing.
“Look after your friends and look after people around you. It is so important.”
Watch: University of Nottingham cricket team hold two-minute silence for murdered students
The University of Nottingham’s cricket team held a two-minutes silence for Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar who were fatally stabbed on Tuesday.
Nottingham attacks: A timeline of how the incident unfolded
Three people – Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar and Ian Coates – were killed in the Nottingham attacks.
A 31-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Here is how the incident unfolded:
‘My heart goes out to the families’: Nottingham MP pays tribute to victims of attack
Nottingham MP Lilian Greenwood has paid tribute to those who died in attacks in the city in the early hours of Tuesday, 13 June.
Ian Coates, a “beloved and respected” academy site manager, and two University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, have been named as victims of the deadly rampage.
Three others, one of whom is in a critical condition in hospital, were injured.
“There’s nothing really I can say that’s going to make this right. It’s absolutely, desperately sad,” the Labour politician said.
Pensioner came face to face with suspect behind Nottingham killings who tried to break into his home
A pensioner came face to face with a man suspected to be behind the triple murders in Nottingham as he attempted to break into his bedroom.
The resident of the care home on Mapperley Road told The Independent that he “punched” his glass bay window and added: “No one’s coming in my room.”
CCTV shows a man peering through the ground floor window before being shooed away by a staff member. The incident happened at around 4am and form part of a series of deadly incidents across Nottingham.
‘You couldn’t find a nicer guy’: Sons of Ian Coates pay tribute to father
Two of Ian Coates’ sons have paid tribute to their father who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Nottingham on Tuesday.
Speaking of his dad, Lee Coates said: “If we had to think about it, he’d be lying in a bed with us holding his hand.
“He was due to retire in four months, he was still grafting. He wasn’t a big fella, it’s rocked everyone’s world. He would have been on his way into work.
“He was a massive Forest fan, a die hard fan - he tattooed the Forest badge on himself when he was younger.
“He was an avid fisher, a Notts angler and he was teaching underprivileged kids to try and get them away from a life of crime. You genuinely couldn’t find a nicer guy.”
His brother James added: “He was everyone’s friend, always willing to help. Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t.
“None of them did, it’s a tragedy. Him dying naturally in 20 to 30 years time, not dying on a street because some guy decided it’s not his day today.”
Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar: ‘Heartbroken’ tributes to talented students killed in Nottingham attacks
The families of two teenagers killed in the knife and van attack in Nottingham have described their “complete devastation”, as they paid tributes to their “adored” children.
The rampage in the early hours of Tuesday saw students and talented sportspeople Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both aged 19, fatally stabbed by an assailant, who then proceeded to knife to death school caretaker Ian Coates, before stealing his van and mowing down three others.
Young sports stars in first year of university had ‘everything in life to look forward to’, say relatives and friends left ‘bereft beyond belief’
Anguish of families over ‘senseless’ murders on streets of Nottingham
Nottingham remained in shock on Tuesday as thousands of students who should be enjoying the end of their exams in the sun instead attended a vigil for two of friends taken from them too soon.
History student Barnaby Webber and medical student Grace O’Malley-Kumar were both fatally knifed on Ilkeston Road in a “seemingly random” act of violence.
In a poignant moment of embrace the families of the two students linked hands as they lay flowers at the event.
The suspect is then believed to have murdered school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, on Magdala Road before stealing his van and driving into three further victims in the city centre.
Holly Evans reports for The Independent from Nottingham.
Both families of Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar gave emotional speeches to the crowds