Thousands of people have turned out at a vigil on the University of Nottingham‘s main campus following the deaths of medical student Grace O’Malley-Kumar and history student Barnaby Webber.

Many of those in attendance could be seen wiping away tears and the victims families could be seen consoling each other.

The university’s vice-chancellor Professor Shearer West said the lives of the two 19-year-olds had been “curtailed” by a “seemingly random” act of violence.

It comes as the man believed to be the suspect behind the Nottingham attacks tried to break into a care home moments after he killed his first victims, it has been claimed.

CCTV footage shows a man outside Seely Hirst House residential home which houses vulnerable and elderly people.

Witnesses said the man arrived at the home on Mapperley Road just after 4am and was seen allegedly trying to climb an open window.

Meanwhile, the third victim of the Nottingham attacks has been named as Ian Coates, a school caretaker in his 60s.