Police name boy, 16, stabbed to death after ‘ambush by balaclava gang on hire bikes’

A 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in London on Tuesday has been named by police as Jamaly Samba Baibu.

A second boy of the same age was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the attack in Islington on Tuesday.

Jamaly was pronounced dead at the site where he was found by police on Seward Street near Old Street station just outside the capital’s financial district.

A witness told the Evening Standard that the attackers wore hoodies and face coverings and fled when two civilians went to help the injured boys.

Police rushed to the scene of the stabbings after being called just after 10.30pm and provided first aid until paramedics and doctors from London Air Ambulance arrived.

The emergency responders were not able to save Jamaly, while the second boy was taken to an east London hospital.

A crime scene remains in place and an investigation has been launched led by homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s specialist crime command.

There have been no arrests.

Jamaly Samba Baibu, 16, was killed near Old Street station on Tuesday (Metropolitan Police)

Detective chief inspector Kate Kieran, who leads the investigation, said: “Jamaly had his whole life ahead of him. Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with this terrible loss. We will do all we can to support them.

“As we work to piece together what happened in Seward Street, I appeal to any members of the public who were in the area, who saw or heard anything unusual or who have any information at all about what took place, to come forward.

“Anyone who was driving nearby, particularly along either Seward Street or Central Street, please check any dash cam footage that you might have captured of the incident or of other significant activity.

“We know there were also members of the public who came to the aid of both boys after they were assaulted. Some did not provide their details and we would very much like to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, with the reference 7708/21Dec. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.