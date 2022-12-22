Handsworth: At least one dead as three people stabbed in Birmingham

Police cordoned off a road in Birmingham after one person was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in the early hours of Thursday, 22 December.

West Midlands Police said they were called to Soho Road in Handsworth at around 3.20am, where they found one person with critical injuries.

A 24-year-old man has been detained and is currently in police custody, authorities confirmed.

The suspect will be questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

