Liverpool shooting: Man, 18, arrested in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Police have so far arrested 10 suspects but none of them have been charged
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.
The suspect, who has not been named, is accused of assisting an offender connected to the shooting of the nine-year-old girl.
He is the 10th person arrested in connection with the case but no charges have yet been brought.
Merseyside Police said the new arrest was made late on Thursday night in the West Derby area.
A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation earlier in the day also remains in custody.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “The investigation into Olivia’s murder remains ongoing and we continue to appeal for people with information to come forward to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.”
Olivia was shot dead in her her home on 22 August, when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee inside at about 10pm and indiscriminately opened fire.
On Wednesday, a 34-year-old Liverpool man arrested on suspicion of her murder was released on bail, along with three other men arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Earlier this week, Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel, who was also hurt in the shooting, appealed for her killer to hand themselves in.
In a video appeal, she said: “You know you've done wrong, so you need to own up. Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.”
