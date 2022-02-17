Police have arrested a sex offender who posed a “real danger to women and children” after escaping from prison four days ago.

The public was warned to stay away from Paul Robson, 56, after he absconded from HMP North Sea Camp, in Boston, Lincolnshire, shortly before 7am on Sunday.

He was found and arrested in Skegness at 9.27am on Thursday and has been taken into police custody.

Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, from Lincolnshire Police, said: “We are pleased to report that we have arrested Paul Robson. We are grateful to members of the public for their help and support in sharing our appeals and we’d also like to give thanks to everyone who have called in with potential sightings of him.

“We’d also like to extend our thanks to partner agencies and our officers for working tirelessly to apprehend Robson.”

The convicted sex offender had been serving a life sentence for attempted rape and indecent assault when he escaped from the men’s open prison.

Police had warned anyone who saw Robson to call 999 as he was capable of causing “significant harm” to anyone he came across, particularly women and children.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said at the time of his escape: “Robson is a dangerous sex offender and, while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.

“This man is a convicted rapist, serving a life sentence and is extremely dangerous. I believe he poses a real risk of causing significant harm to members of the community.”

The Ministry of Justice said absconds from prison have more than halved since 2010 and “are now extremely rare”.

A spokesperson added: “Following a decision by the deputy prime minister last year, there will now be greater scrutiny of Parole Board recommendations on open prison moves.

“The deputy prime minister will oversee the decisions in the most high-risk cases personally.”