Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Pensioner killed in hit-and-run in Tesco car park as police hunt driver

Man in 80s taken to hospital but died next day

Holly Bancroft
Monday 26 September 2022 09:19

Related: Rescue operation underway to lift out crashed Boeing plane in France’s lake

Police are hunting for a van driver after a pensioner in his 80s was killed in a hit-and-run outside a supermarket.

The elderly pedestrian was hit in a Tesco car park in Colney Hatch, near North Finchley, London.

Police officers were called to the scene just after 4pm on Saturday following reports of a collision between the pensioner and a van.

The car park was “extremely busy” at the time of the clash, police said, making it likely that shoppers had seen what had happened.

The pensioner was taken to hospital but died the following day.

The pensioner was driven into at the Tesco car park just off the North Circular road in London

(Google Maps)

Recommended

Officers are now hunting for the driver of the van, after the vehicle did not stop at the scene of the fatal collision.

“Enquiries are still ongoing to trace the person,” the Metropolitan Police said.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

However they have both been released pending further enquiries.

The man, in his 80s, died from his injuries in hospital

(Google Maps)

Detective inspector Ian Watson said: “The car park was extremely busy with people going about their day when this collision occured.

“If you saw anything, or captured events on dash cam or a mobile device, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 02082469820 with the reference 4826/24SEP.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in