Pensioner killed in hit-and-run in Tesco car park as police hunt driver

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are hunting for a van driver after a pensioner in his 80s was killed in a hit-and-run outside a supermarket.

The elderly pedestrian was hit in a Tesco car park in Colney Hatch, near North Finchley, London.

Police officers were called to the scene just after 4pm on Saturday following reports of a collision between the pensioner and a van.

The car park was “extremely busy” at the time of the clash, police said, making it likely that shoppers had seen what had happened.

The pensioner was taken to hospital but died the following day.

The pensioner was driven into at the Tesco car park just off the North Circular road in London (Google Maps)

Officers are now hunting for the driver of the van, after the vehicle did not stop at the scene of the fatal collision.

“Enquiries are still ongoing to trace the person,” the Metropolitan Police said.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

However they have both been released pending further enquiries.

The man, in his 80s, died from his injuries in hospital (Google Maps)

Detective inspector Ian Watson said: “The car park was extremely busy with people going about their day when this collision occured.

“If you saw anything, or captured events on dash cam or a mobile device, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 02082469820 with the reference 4826/24SEP.