French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airport

Crews worked to lift a crashed Boeing plane out of a lake after the aircraft overshot the runway at Montpellier airport.

The nose of the cargo plane, and at least one engine, were submerged in the water after the mishap during landing in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).

Local officials said while the airport was forced to close, the three crew members on board were not injured.

Footage released by authorities shows crews at the scene preparing to lift the aircraft out of the lake.

