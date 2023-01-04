Jailed man leaps from dock at court and goes on run as police launch manhunt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A manhunt has been launched after a man leapt out of the dock at Liverpool Crown Court and went on the run.

Nicholas Bunclark was jailed for 16 months on Tuesday after being convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It followed an attack at a hostel on Leyland Road in Southport on November 19 2021.

After receiving the custodial sentence from the judge, Bunclark jumped from the dock and ran out of the court.

Merseyside Police released an image of Nicholas Bunclark in an appeal to find him (Merseyside Police)

The 30-year-old remained at large on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with Merseyside Police issuing his mugshot in the hope it would help lead to his recapture.

The defendant, from Netherton, Merseyside, had buried his head in his hands after being informed of his sentence, according to the Liverpool Echo.

He was then allowed a brief interaction with his mother before officers began leading him to the cells.

However, Bunclark used the opportunity to surge out of the unlocked dock and, despite a brief tussle, officers were unable to restrain him and he escaped the court entirely.

Initially, it appeared that Bunclark had not escaped the court building as a heightened security presence was said to be around the court following the escape attempt.

Patrolling guards were also seen keeping watch outside, while several other cases were adjourned as a result of the incident.

Merseyside Police confirmed as of Wednesday that “officers are still searching for Bunclark” and appealed for the public's help.

A spokesman for HM Courts and Tribunals Service said: “The strict security measures we have in place ensure escapes from court custody are extremely rare and our staff and the police are now working together to recapture the offender.”

