Could Prince Andrew ever be prosecuted over his links to Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Andrew may have relinquished his royal titles, but his downfall appears to be far from over.

The royal – once widely reported to be Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite child – is facing calls to step away from public life forever as harrowing details of allegations against him are laid bare in Virginia Giuffre’s bombshell posthumous memoir.

The 65-year-old, who denies any wrongdoing, is also under mounting pressure to give up his 30-bedroom royal mansion and start cooperating with the FBI in their investigation into paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The revelations have reignited calls for the Metropolitan Police to investigate the royal, after the force repeatedly declined to open a full probe into claims he slept with Ms Guiffre in London when she was 17.

The Met has looked into allegations relating to Andrew and Epstein’s activities in London three times and opted not to investigate.

open image in gallery Prince Andrew remains under pressure following the Virginia Giuffre revelations ( PA Wire )

Giuffre’s brother and sister-in-law, Sky and Amanda Roberts, said this week that, if the force would not act, police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) should review the decision. The IOPC has not received a referral on the issue, The Independent understands.

It has been more than 20 years since a member of the royal family faced criminal investigation, when Princess Anne was charged after her dog bit two children in Windsor Great Park.

The Independent has reviewed what criminal allegations, if any, Andrew could face in Britain and the US:

Met police looking into allegations over bid to smear Giuffre

The Met police has confirmed it is “actively looking” into fresh allegations that Andrew tried to use his police bodyguard to smear his accuser.

Leaked emails seen by the Mail on Sunday claimed Andrew handed over Giuffre’s confidential social security number (SSN) and date of birth to his taxpayer funded Met police protection officer in 2011 in a bid to dig up dirt on her.

Andrew reportedly wrote to Ed Perkins, Queen Elizabeth's deputy press secretary: “It would also seem she has a criminal record in the [United] States.

“I have given her DoB [date of birth] and social security number for investigation with XXX, the on duty ppo [personal protection officer].”

Giuffre’s family have said she does not have a criminal record and it is not clear if the bodyguard complied with the request.

The Met’s former head of royal protection Dai Davies has urged the force to question the royal under caution if there is evidence that he abetted a police officer to commit a criminal offence of misconduct in public office.

“It is time for Scotland Yard to launch a full criminal investigation into Prince Andrew,” he told the Mail.

“Asking a police officer to investigate an alleged victim is outside of their duties, whether that is calling the FBI, your mates in the US, or searching out themselves to find out whether someone has a criminal offence. That is, in my view, a criminal offence.”

open image in gallery Prince Andrew was pictured with Ms Giuffre at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house in London, however the royal claimed it had been doctored ( United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York )

According to legal experts, the allegations could also risk a criminal investigation in the US. Under the Theft and Assumption Deterrence Act, individuals who knowingly use, transfer, or possess another person’s SSN with the intent to commit an illegal act can face a fine or prison term in the most serious cases.

Spencer Kuvin, who represented nine Epstein victims, told The Telegraph: “Penalties for this crime are very severe and can be up to 15 years in prison.”

He called for the FBI to also immediately open an investigation into his use of Guiffre’s SSN and request an interview with the royal, adding: “Both the US and British authorities should not protect this awful individual. The world should hold Andrew accountable and show everyone that justice matters.”

However the Met has not confirmed if it has launched an official investigation or what potential crime, if any, this could involve. A spokesperson added: “We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made.”

Family court and women’s rights barrister Dr Charlotte Proudman said the bodyguard claims, if true, would represent a “deeply troubling abuse of power”.

“The idea that public resources could be used to discredit a victim of sexual exploitation reinforces why so many survivors feel unsafe coming forward,” she told The Independent.

“This is not only about individual conduct, but about the wider failure of institutions — including the police — to confront misogyny and hold the powerful to account.”

Andrew accused of having sex with Giuffre

Giuffre, who took her own life in April this year, claims she was forced to sleep with Andrew three times, including once in London. The prince has always vehemently denied the claims.

Andrew is mentioned a total of 88 times in her 400-page diary-style memoir Nobody’s Girl, published on Tuesday.

In her book, Ms Giuffre alleged she was 17 and had been trafficked when she first slept with the royal while she was staying at Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s house in London.

She said they had sex after a night in Tramp nightclub - where she described Andrew, then 41, as a “bumbling dancer”.

The next day, Maxwell told her “you did well, the prince had fun”, Ms Giuffre wrote. Later, Epstein gave her $15,000 for “servicing the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy’,” she said.

She claims she was sent to a bedroom to have sex with Andrew again a month later, when he was visiting Epstein’s New York home.

Ms Giuffre wrote that she does not know exactly when she had sex with Andrew for a third time, but said she had group sex with the royal and eight other young girls on Epstein’s Caribbean island of Little Saint James, also referred to as Little Saint Jeff’s by the billionaire’s friends.

In March 2022, Andrew paid Ms Giuffre millions of dollars to settle a civil lawsuit in the US, but he accepted no liability over the allegations of sexual assault. She brought the case under the New York Child Victim’s Act because it allowed her to raise allegations which would otherwise have passed the statute of limitations in US law.

Given one of the alleged assaults took place in London, the Met Police has faced pressure to investigate the royal.

The fact that Ms Giuffre was 17 at the time is not in itself a crime, because the legal age of consent in the UK is 16. However if it could be proved that Ms Giuffre was a victim of sex trafficking or that Andrew had paid for the encounter, it’s possible it could have criminal implications for the prince.

Former Met commissioner Cressida Dick claimed “no-one is above the law” when she promised to review documents from the civil suit in 2021, but the force later confirmed they were taking no further action against the prince.

It was the third time the force had refused to launch an investigation. Issues police considered were whether there was evidence of a crime and whether the UK was the right jurisdiction for the case to be dealt with, Ms Dick said.

Dr Proudman called for the Met to reopen their investigation, adding the force has an “entrenched problem with misogyny and a pattern of minimising violence against women and girls”.

“In light of further evidence that has now come to light in her book, it is difficult to understand why the Met have not reopened their investigation into Virginia Giuffre’s original allegations against Andrew,” she said.

“This is not just about one man or one case, it is about whether the police are prepared to confront their failures to protect women, especially when the accused is powerful. The investigation should be reopened so that survivors can have confidence that no one is above the law.”

open image in gallery Virginia Guiffre mentions Andrew 88 times in her posthumous memoir ( BBC/Panorama )

Andrew under pressure to help the FBI

Cabinet minister Peter Kyle on Tuesday urged Andrew to cooperate with the US authorities and give evidence about Epstein’s crimes.

In 2020, a federal investigator accused Andrew of providing “zero cooperation” with the US probe into Epstein and his conspirators, despite promising he was willing to help when he stood down from public duties in 2019.

open image in gallery Pages in Ms Guiffre’s memoir Nobody’s Girl ( AFP/Getty )

This week business secretary Mr Kyle urged him to stick to his word, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think anybody that has any information that could bring justice and information to victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes should be fully engaging with any of the authorities that are seeking to deliver that information and justice for the victims.”

He added: “Those victims must be first, and they must be central to how we discuss and debate any of these issues relating to the Jeffrey Epstein saga situation and the crimes he committed.

“So of course, anybody, anywhere that has information that can deliver that justice should be sharing it openly.

“I believe that Andrew, in the past, has said that he would co-operate, and I urge him to stick to his word on that.”

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick agreed Andrew should give evidence to US authorities “about what he knew and what his involvement was” in the scandal.