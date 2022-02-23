A ‘dangerous sexual predator’ caught on CCTV carrying a woman away to rape her was today jailed for life after committing another attack.

Austin Osayande was seen in footage approaching the 24-year-old victim and walking alongside her in Kirkgate, in Leeds city centre, at 5am on 14 August 2015.

When they reached Dortmund Square, he picked her up and carried her to a secluded doorway where he raped her.

He then laughed and told the victim he was HIV positive.

Osayande, now 40, was not caught until six years later in September 2021 when he sexually assaulted another woman while working as a delivery driver for Hermes.

Austin Osayande wasn’t caught until a second attack six years later (West Yorkshire Police)

He initially denied the allegations, and then pleaded guilty in January to one count of rape and another of sexual assault at Leeds Crown Court.

Osayande, of Sissons Road in Middleton, Leeds, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years at the same court.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, said it was “obvious” Osayande was “looking for” a “vulnerable” victim that night.

Osayande is seen in CCTV footage “loitering in a car park in Swinegate before approaching another woman in the street shortly before the attack”, West Yorkshire Police said.

Prosecuting barrister Christine Egerton told the court Osayande abducted the victim – who was walking to find a taxi to get home after a night out – and took her to a secluded area behind a supermarket.

Ms Egerton said the Osayande physically “overpowered” the woman and “put her in a physical lock”.

She added: “She was not able to fight back because of her own intoxication but told him to get off her. His response was to tell her it wouldn’t take long. When he eventually let go of her, he pulled up his trousers, laughed and told her he was HIV positive.”

The victim ran away and rang emergency services, the court heard.

DNA was recovered as part of the investigation, but the case remained cold until Osayande sexually assaulted another woman.

Ms Egerton said: “That day he delivered a parcel to her and said he was going to come and knock on her door for a coffee later. He did turn up later and she let him in.”

Osayande and the victim talked for a while before he moved closer, pretending to look at his car through the window, and “the next thing she knew he was on top of her”, the court heard.

Ms Egerton said the victim tried to push Osayande off “but he was bigger than her and it was not possible” to stop him forcing her legs apart and sexually assaulting her.

When Osayande eventually left the house, the victim – who knew his name – called the police.

Police found him at his home that night, and he was later linked to the 2015 attack through his DNA.

Reading her statement in court, the victim of the 2015 assault told Osayande she would “never fully overcome the torture”.

She said “not only did you rape me, you mentally abused me” with “words you said that night as I cried and begged you to stop”.

The second victim said in a statement she had been left an “emotional wreck” by the attack in her home.

Defence barrister Robert Mochrie said Osayande “accepts that what he has done is very, very wrong indeed.”

Judge Kearl sentenced Osayande to life, with a minimum of 16 years. He will need to serve at least nine years and six months before he is eligible for parole.

The judge told Osayande he will be on licence for the rest of his life, adding: “I find you are a sexual predator – you are a danger to women.

“That danger continued for at least six years – there is no reason to think it will not continue.”