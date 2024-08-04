Support truly

Looters have raided shops across the UK as they took advantage of the disorder caused by violent far-right demonstrations in cities across the country.

Several towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland saw violent clashes involving far-right demonstrators, with dozens of police officers left injured, missiles thrown and shops broken into.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said people involved in the clashes “will pay the price” and that “criminal violence and disorder has no place on Britain’s streets”.

Rioters have also tried to exploit the disorder by looting shops, with wine, shoes and phones all stolen by brazen thieves, with some shops then being torched amid the chaos.

In footage from Liverpool, a group a rioters could be heard shouting “Get the phones! Get the phones!” as they ransacked a phone repair and vape shop in the city centre.

A police car is set on fire in Sunderland ( Getty Images )

Smashed glass and empty phone packaging could be seen on the streets after rioters kicked in the shutters, breaking their way into the local business.

In another incident in Liverpool, thugs torched a recently renovated library on Saturday night.

The Spellow Lane Library Hub, which was opened last year to provide support for one of the most deprived communities in the country, suffered severe damage.

People protest outside Leeds Town Hall ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram condemned the mob who tried to prevent firefighters from accessing the blaze.

“Devastated to see this wonderful community asset ravaged by thugs,” Mr Rotheram said in a post on X.

A Shoezone in Hull was left completely destroyed after rioters shattered the glass storefront, looted the store and set it on fire.

A Shoezone in Hull looted and set on fire ( X/Twitter )

Footage showed a raging blaze coming from inside the shop with shoes scattered on the path outside, while a Greggs and a Specsavers had also been targeted by masked men throwing stones and bricks.

The Humberside Police Chief said officers “faced eggs and bottles being thrown” as windows were smashed at a nearby hotel which has housed migrants.

A man appears to be leaving a looted o2 store in Hull with phones ( X/Twitter )

A heartbroken supermarket manager in Belfast said his store was reduced to ashes as rioters deliberately targeted immigrant-owned businesses.

“People attacked this place, racism against Islam and Muslims, especially the Muslim community,” Bashir said.

He added: “All of that happened and the police did nothing, I am telling you the truth.

Unrest throughout England as far-right protesters destroy shops and cars

“What kind of police are letting the people burn everything down?”

Across the road from the supermarket, a cafe seemed to have been completely destroyed by fire. The sign on the Bash Cafe offers Arabic coffee and falafels.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended a shop and a cafe on fire on the Donegall Road on Saturday night. It said the cause of both fires had been determined as deliberate.

Supermarket manager said his store was reduced to ashes ( Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire )

Masked men in Manchester chanted “England” and “Oh Tommy, Tommy!”, supposedly in reference to Tommy Robinson, founder of the far-right English Defence league, as they ransacked a Sainsbury’s local in Picadilly Gardens with handfuls of expensive wines.

In video of the incident, one man can be heard further encouraging the looters, shouting: “Go get the beers!”

The men were chased by riot police before being detained.

Rioters in Sunderland set an overturned car on fire, set alight a disused police building and torched a Citizens Advice office, while others targeted a mosque and chanted Islamphobic insults.

A fire-damaged Citizen’s Advice Bureau office in Sunderland ( Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire )

The far-right has drawn widespread condemnation as the organising force behind scenes of disorder in the wake of the killings of three young girls in Southport.

False claims had spread online that the suspect, later identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.

More than 35 'Enough is Enough' demonstrations are planned across the UK this weekend, with several counter-protests by groups such as Unite Against Fascism and Stand Up to Racism.

About 24 rallies took place yesterday – 22 of which are Enough is Enough protests.

Further protests are planned for Sunday and police have warned of the potential for more violence in the coming days.