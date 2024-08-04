✕ Close Southport stabbing suspect arrives at Liverpool court charged with murder of children

About 90 people have been arrested after the far-right clashed with police officers in major cities across the UK as authorities warned more disorder is likely in the coming days.

Incidents took place in several cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Stoke, which saw “violent thugs” clash with police and loot shops in some instances.

In Liverpool, two officers had to be taken to hospital – one with a suspected broken nose and another with a suspected broken jaw - as chairs, bricks, bottles and flares were thrown at them.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, who speaks on public order for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said authorities are prepared for people to “try and do this again in the coming days”.

Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood told ministers “the whole justice system is ready to deliver convictions as quickly as possible”.

The riots are thought to have been triggered in part by social media misinformation about the knife attack in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday, which led to the death of three children.