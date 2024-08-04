Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1722764469

UK riots live: More than 90 arrested as far-right violence sweeps nation and police warn of more chaos today

Families forced to flee as far-right riots rocked Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Hull, Belfast, Stoke and more

Alexander Butler
Sunday 04 August 2024 10:41
Southport stabbing suspect arrives at Liverpool court charged with murder of children

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

About 90 people have been arrested after the far-right clashed with police officers in major cities across the UK as authorities warned more disorder is likely in the coming days.

Incidents took place in several cities including Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and Stoke, which saw “violent thugs” clash with police and loot shops in some instances.

In Liverpool, two officers had to be taken to hospital – one with a suspected broken nose and another with a suspected broken jaw - as chairs, bricks, bottles and flares were thrown at them.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, who speaks on public order for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said authorities are prepared for people to “try and do this again in the coming days”.

Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood told ministers “the whole justice system is ready to deliver convictions as quickly as possible”.

The riots are thought to have been triggered in part by social media misinformation about the knife attack in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday, which led to the death of three children.

Watch: Anti-immigration protesters gather outside hotel housing asylum seekers in Hull

Anti-immigration protesters gather outside hotel housing asylum seekers in Hull
Alexander Butler4 August 2024 10:40
Police have all they need, minister says

Police have “all the resources they need” to deal with riots and disorder, a minister has said amid concerns over the prospect of further violence sweeping across parts of the country.

Courts could sit for 24 hours to ensure “thugs” who “maraud our streets” are swiftly brought to justice, while forces have measures in place to draft in extra officers to respond to further unrest, Dame Diana Johnson has indicated.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has given police his “full backing” to take any action necessary to respond to “extremists” attempting to “sow hate” after scenes of disorder in England and Northern Ireland this week.

But concerns have been raised that officers may be left unable to deal with other incidents as a result of the need to focus efforts on the prospect of ongoing rioting, with the Police Federation warning: “There is a cost to all this.”

Asked whether enough is being done to respond to the disorder, policing minister Dame Diana said the Government has been “reassured” forces are able to meet the scale of the challenge.

“The police have made it very clear that they have all the resources they need at the moment... they have the powers that they need,” the minister told BBC News.

Alexander Butler4 August 2024 10:35
Watch: Destruction in Sunderland as community deals with aftermath of rioting

Destruction in Sunderland as community deals with aftermath of rioting
Alexander Butler4 August 2024 10:30
‘Small, violent group’ brought violence to Bristol, police say

A “small but violent” group brought “unacceptable disorder and violence to the streets of Bristol last night”, a police and crime commissioner has said.

“This behaviour is not protest. It is not an expression of legitimate concern. It is criminal,” Clare Moody, who represents Avon and Somerset said.

“These actions do not represent the values of Bristol or the wider Avon and Somerset area. We are a strong, diverse and vibrant community where people from all walks of life live peacefully alongside one another.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the police officers who have been on the front lines, dealing with these disturbances with professionalism and courage.

“These actions will have consequences and I welcome Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper’s commitment to ensure that those involved will face the full force of the law.”

Police officers face off with protesters during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration called by far-right activists in Bristol
Police officers face off with protesters during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration called by far-right activists in Bristol (AFP via Getty Images)
Alexander Butler4 August 2024 10:14
Crime fighting will suffer while officers tackle riots, police leader says

Police forces across the UK will struggle to attend everyday crime incidents while officers are redirected to tackle rioting, a police leader told the BBC.

Tiffany Lynch, from the Police Federation of England and Wales, said on BBC Breakfast: “We’re seeing officers that are being pulled from day-to-day policing to... go out there and essentially protect our communities.

“But while that’s happening, the communities that are out there that are having incidents against them - victims of crime - unfortunately, their crimes are not being investigated.

“We’re not going to be able to attend all of the incidents that are coming in on the 999s because we’re having to direct the priorities of what’s happening on the streets.”

Alexander Butler4 August 2024 09:59
How UK’s deep rooted Islamophobia problem stoked far-right riots

More ugly scenes have unfolded on the UK’s streets on Saturday, as police continue to grapple with a wave of far-right disorder across the country.

Cities in England and Northern Ireland saw violent clashes involving anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters, with police officers injured as objects such as bricks, chairs and bottles were thrown at them.

The far-right has drawn condemnation from MPs across the political spectrum after disorder in London, Manchester, Southport, Hartlepool and Sunderland over the past week, many of which have seen mosques and other Muslim religious buildings targeted.

Explained: How UK’s long-running Islamophobia problem led to far-right riots

Anti-Muslim sentiment ‘simmering under the surface’ of British society, experts and religious groups warn

Alexander Butler4 August 2024 09:56
Tory police and crime commissioner deletes statement that appeared to justify far right riots

A senior Tory has been criticised after she issued a statement on an official website which appeared to justify some of the activities of the far right rioters in recent days.

The statement by Donna Jones, the Tory police and crime commissioner for Hampshire, was a response to the rioting which has taken place in Southport, Sunderland, Hull, London and Hartlepool since the murder of three girls in Southport.

But it was removed last night without any explanation, causing a storm on social media. In it she acknowledged that the rioting and civil unrest “has escalated to a worrying level”.

Read more here:

Tory police commissioner deletes statement that appeared to justify far right riots

Tory police and crime commissioner for Hampshire Donna Jones issued a controversial statement on the far right riots which has been removed from the website

Alexander Butler4 August 2024 09:37
Cafe and supermarket torched in Belfast

A cafe and a supermarket in south Belfast have been badly damaged by fire after attacks which followed anti-immigration protests in the city.

A number of cars were also burnt out as the police attempted to deal with the disorder in the Donegall Road area which lasted several hours on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Firefighters were also at the scene dealing with a number of deliberate fires. On Sunday morning the clean-up had begun.

Supermarket manager Bashir’s business was extensively damaged by fire. He told the PA news agency that the Islamic community was being targeted.

He said: “People attacked this place, racism against Islam and Muslims, especially the Muslim community.”

He added: “All of that happened and the police did nothing, I am telling you the truth. What kind of police are letting the people burn everything down?”

Damage caused to a cafe in the Donegall Street area of south Belfast (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
Damage caused to a cafe in the Donegall Street area of south Belfast (Jonathan McCambridge/PA) (PA)
Alexander Butler4 August 2024 09:27
No need for army, home office minister says

There is no need to bring in the Army to deal with unrest in parts of England, a Home Office minister has said.

Asked whether the Government would draft in the military to help respond, policing minister Dame Diana Johnson told BBC News: “There is no need to bring in the Army and there has been no discussion about that.

“As I say, the police have made it very clear that they have all the resources they need at the moment. They have the powers that they need.”

Alexander Butler4 August 2024 09:15
Objects hurled at police in Liverpool as far-right clash with officers

Objects were hurled at police officers in Liverpool as the far-right clashed with officers on Saturday, 3 August.

Incidents took place in several cities including Manchester, Hull, Leeds, and Stoke, which saw “violent thugs” clash with police and loot shops in some instances.

Around 90 people have been arrested across the UK as authorities warned more disorder is likely in the coming days.

Two officers in Liverpool were taken to hospital - one with a suspected broken nose and another with a suspected broken jaw - as chairs, bricks, bottles and flares were thrown at them.

Rioting is thought to have been triggered in part by social media misinformation about the knife attack in Southport, on Monday, in which three children were killed.

Objects hurled at police in Liverpool as far-right clash with officers

Alexander Butler4 August 2024 09:10

