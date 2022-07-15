Jump to content
Man jailed for kidnapping and sexually assaulting injured woman who fell down Tube station stairs

‘He was calculating and predatory,’ Metropolitan Police detective constable says

Zoe Tidman
Friday 15 July 2022 17:46
(Met Police)

A man has been jailed for kidnapping and sexually assaulting an injured woman who had fallen down steps of a central London Tube station.

Sharif Abbas, 31, was sent to prison for four years on Friday over the attack in 2019.

The court previously heard Abbas approached an injured 19-year-old woman at Bond Street Tube station on the morning of 16 June, 2019.

The teenager had fallen down steps at around 6am and suffered a broken wrist and a head injury that exposed her skull.

Abbas offered to help the woman and - putting on a high-vis jacket - led her out of the station. He scouted out a basement of a nearby building, escorted the injured teenager there and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Abbas unknowingly triggered a silent alarm after entering the building. Police attended and found Abbas standing behind the victim with his hands under her clothing and the fly of his jeans undone.

The Southwark Crown Court judge told Abbas of Nightingale Road in Haringey: “I have no doubt that had they not attended in that moment, you would have gone on to commit a more serious sexual assault.”

Nigel Pacquette from the Metropolitan Police said the verdict was “wholly the right outcome to ensure that other women are protected from him”.

DC Pacquette said: “The young lady targeted by Abbas has been incredibly brave, determined and patient throughout this investigation and the court proceedings.

“She no longer lives in the UK, and due to Abbas’s not guilty plea, was compelled to return to Britain and quarantine in order to take part in the trial process. I applaud her actions to help ensure that other women are spared the perverse attentions of this man.”

DC Pacquette added: “Abbas was travelling on the Tube network carrying a high-vis tabard that would give the impression that he was a member of TfL staff. Given that he was unemployed, this alone was concerning, but his actions toward the victim were even more sinister.”

Abbas had the high-vis vest from a previous job conducting bus surveys. He told detectives he carried it for when he went running or in case there was “an accident or something”.

DC Pacquette said: “To take advantage of a seriously injured woman, particularly at a time when she required urgent medical attention, is deplorable. Thankfully, the quick thinking of the officers who responded to the alarm call, ensured that Abbas was apprehended at the scene.

“He was calculating and predatory and the verdict is wholly the right outcome to ensure that other women are protected from him.”

