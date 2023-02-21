Counter-terror police probe ‘Neo Nazi’ group’s threat to ‘execute’ Black activist

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Counter-terrorism police are investigating death threats sent in a chilling letter to a Black activist from someone claiming to be from a Neo-Nazi group.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu received the racist letter at her home address on Monday from a sender who said they were affiliated with National Action, saying she was on its “kill list” and will be “executed”.

Founded in 2013, National Action was declared a terrorist organisation by the UK government and banned three years later.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it was investigating the threat and another letter containing transphobic language that was sent to another victim.

“We are aware of letters sent to two people which contain vile racist and transphobic language, and threats. The letters are said to be from ‘National Action London Cell’,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are taking this matter seriously and an investigation is under way. Due to the nature of the letters and the potential involvement of a proscribed group, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation.

“Officers have contacted the victims to request statements and to offer our full support. If you have received a letter, or you have information that could help officers identify the senders of these letters, please call 0800 789 321.”

No arrests have been made.

Dr Mos-Shogbamimu, who frequently appears on television and radio to comment on issues such as racism, women’s rights and politics, said it was “unsettling” that she had been targeted.

“Shola you are a constant troublemaker and liar who appears on television frequently,” the letter to her reads. “You make a shabby living from criticising and race-grifting against ethnic white Europeans and our culture.

“You are a dreg of the multicultural society ... We are watching you. This is a serious notice from National Action London. We are notifying you of our intention to kill you and your family.

“We suggest you leave the UK asap, this is the only way that you can avoid what is coming to you. You need to hide because your details have been circulated to others on the internet, violent nationalist activists, blackshirts and others. It is only a matter of time Adeshola before you receive your punishment, your execution.”

The letter also included racist abuse and slurs. There has been an outpouring of support for the activist since she shared the letter online, with widespread condemnation of the abusive threats.

During the trial of Alex Davies, 27, who was jailed in June 2022 for remaining a member of National Action, a jury heard that the organisation had not disbanded after its ban, as reported, but had mutated into regional factions.