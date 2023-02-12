Far-right protesters gather outside drag queen story-telling event at Tate Britain

At least one person was arrested as a far-right protest was held outside the Tate Britain in central London on Saturday, 11 February, where a drag queen story-telling event for children was being held.

The person was arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer outside the gallery, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

It is understood the demonstration was led by far-right group Patriotic Alternative, while counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism appeared in support of the story-telling.

