Boy, 17, charged with murder after Southport knife attack

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were fatally stabbed on Monday.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds – with five of them in a critical condition – while two adults were also critically hurt.

Speaking at a late-night press conference, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.

He will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“Our thoughts remain with the families of all of those affected by these harrowing events.”

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, of Merseyside Police, said: “As the CPS have said, a 17-year old-boy from Banks has been charged with the murders of Bebe, Elsie Dot and Alice, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article following the tragic incident in Southport on Monday July 29.

“The 17 year old cannot be named for legal reasons as he’s under 18.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear (today), Thursday August 1, at Liverpool Magistrates Court, Derby Square.

“Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire police and counter-terrorism police in northwest.

“I would like to thank all the forces who have offered and supplied support to Merseyside Police during the last three days and I can confirm that we are being supported with investigative resources from across the northwest.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...