A teenage boy has been arrested at Tewkesbury School after a student reportedly stabbed a teacher.

The Gloucestershire school is currently in lockdown as emergency services respond to the incident, with parents being urged not to go to the school.

A statement from Gloucestershire Police posted on Twitter read: “An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School.

“We were called around 9.10am today (Monday) with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher. A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Someone in the area wrote on social media of having “never seen so many police in one time before” and “hundreds of worried parents outside, worried for their kids”.

A nearby primary school, Tirlebrook Primary School was also placed on lockdown on police advice, after the suspected stabbing at Tewkesbury Academy.

“An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lockdown,” they said, urging parents not to come to the school.

