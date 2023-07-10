Tewkesbury school stabbing latest - Pupils in lockdown after teacher ‘attacked’
Emergency services were called to the Gloucestershire school at around 9:10am on Monday, to reports of a stabbing
A teenage boy has been arrested at Tewkesbury School after a student reportedly stabbed a teacher.
The Gloucestershire school is currently in lockdown as emergency services respond to the incident, with parents being urged not to go to the school.
A statement from Gloucestershire Police posted on Twitter read: “An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School.
“We were called around 9.10am today (Monday) with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher. A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Someone in the area wrote on social media of having “never seen so many police in one time before” and “hundreds of worried parents outside, worried for their kids”.
A nearby primary school, Tirlebrook Primary School was also placed on lockdown on police advice, after the suspected stabbing at Tewkesbury Academy.
“An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lockdown,” they said, urging parents not to come to the school.
Tewkesbury school issues statement after suspected stabbing
A male teacher required hospital treatment after reports he was stabbed by a pupil at Tewkesbury Academy.
In a statement, the school’s headteacher Kathleen McGillycuddy said: “We appreciate that this morning has been a worrying time for all associated with Tewkesbury Academy. We are writing to reassure you that all pupils remain safe and well.
“We were alerted shortly before 9am this morning to reports of a serious incident which left a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment.
“The school was locked down and police were called immediately when we became aware of this incident. We have since been taking advice from the Police on when and how to share updates with you.
“In the last few minutes Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with this incident. In conjunction with Police advice the lockdown remains in place as a precaution. We hope to be able to provide a further update once cleared by Police in the near future.
“Thank you for patience and understanding at this difficult time.”
Education secretary ‘deeply concerned’ by stabbing reports
In a new statement, education secretary Gillian Keegan has reacted to reports of the stabbing at Tewkesbury School.
“I am deeply concerned by reports of a stabbing at Tewkesbury School,” Ms Keegan said. “We are closely monitoring the situation and remain hugely grateful to the emergency services who are currently on the scene.
“My department is on hand to support the school as the situation unfolds.”
Teenager arrested at Tewkesbury School after ‘pupil stabs teacher’
A teenager has been arrested at the school, and Gloucestershire Police said an adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at the secondary school on Ashchurch Road.
School on lockdown in Tewkesbury as emergency services called to ‘incident’
Police said on Monday morning officers are at the scene at Tewkesbury School on Ashchurch Road