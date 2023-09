Motorcyclist killed in crash with taxi during police chase

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has died in a collision with a taxi and street furniture while the motorcycle he was riding was being followed by police officers.

A pillion passenger on the motorcycle sustained non life-threatening injuries and was arrested after being found with a machete during the incident in central London.

At around 6.45am on Monday, 25 September, two officers on patrol on marked police motorcycles became aware of a motorcycle travelling through a red light on Oxford Street.

The motorcycle, which failed to stop for police, was being ridden by two males. It was followed into Tottenham Court Road.

A short time later, the motorcycle was in collision with a taxi and street furniture on Tottenham Court Road near to Warren Street tube station.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers provided first aid prior to the arrival of ambulance colleagues. Despite their efforts, the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s family will be supported by specialist officers.

“The pillion passenger was found to be in possession of a machete. He has been arrested and taken to hospital for treatment to leg and arm injuries.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) launched an investigation alongside colleagues from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command. The Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed and we are advised that they have launched an independent investigation.”

