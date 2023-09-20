An Arkansas State Police trooper has retired after he crashed his vehicle into the wrong car during a pursuit.

Footage shows the officer performing a PIT (precision immobilisation technique) manoeuvre on a bystander’s vehicle “in error” during the chase.

The car was wrongly identified as the suspect’s vehicle and can be seen spinning and crashing into a barrier after the manoeuvre.

Authorities said the trooper had been in pursuit of two vehicles travelling faster than 100 mph.

The incident happened on Sunday 17 September on Interstate 40.