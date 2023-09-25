Shirtless man driving stolen golf cart with dog on his lap chased by police

Footage shows a Los Angeles man in a golf cart leading police in a not-so-high speed chase while carrying a dog on his lap.

The suspect was taken into custody following the brief pursuit, according to the Los Angeles Police Department . The man was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

The chase began at around 9:30pm on 24 Sepember after the suspect stole a golf cart with the word “security” written on the side from a local shopping center.