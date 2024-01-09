Four arrested after man stabbed to death in south-west London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at a railway station in south-west London.

The Met Police said four males, one of which was also stabbed near the station, had been arrested after a man in his 20s was found dead at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham.

British Transport Police were called to the station at 11.53pm, where the victim was found dead with a serious injury consistent with a stab wound.

The Met Police were then called to a nearby road at 11.56pm, where they found a 16-year-old boy, who was arrested in connection with the first stabbing, with a non life-threatening stab wound to his leg.

BTP attended alongside the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service. The Met said it was assisting with the investigation.

A man in his 20s was found dead with a serious injury consistent with a stab wound at Strawberry Hill station, Twickenham (Google Maps)

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: “This is a senseless act of violence which has seen the tragic death of a young man. This investigation remains in the early stages and the station will remain closed while we continue our enquiries.

“I urge anyone with information that may help us piece together the moments leading up to this to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 630 of 08/01/24. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”