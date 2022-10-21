Man denies murdering Tyson Fury’s cousin in stabbing outside bar
Liam O’Pray, 21, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 31-year-old Rico Burton in Altrincham in August last year.
A man has denied murdering the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury.
Liam O’Pray, 21, appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to the murder of 31-year-old Rico Burton.
Mr Burton was stabbed outside a bar in Altrincham in the early hours of Sunday August 21.
O’Pray also denied the wounding with intent of a 17-year-old boy who who was critically injured during the incident.
He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and possession of cocaine.
The defendant, wearing a grey jumper, was remanded into custody following the short hearing.
Judge Nicholas Dean QC, the Recorder of Manchester, said a hearing would be held on January 13 ahead of the trial on February 6, which is expected to last up to 10 days.
Following Mr Burton’s death, Fury made an emotional plea to end knife crime.
The two-time world heavyweight champion announced in a social media post that his cousin had been murdered after being stabbed in the neck.
He called on the government to bring in tougher punishments for knife crime in the UK, but at the time there were no further details of the incident.
In his Instagram post, Fury said: “Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment.”
“RIP Rico Burton may the lord God grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon.”
