Boy, 12, arrested as three children collapse after ‘illicit drug’ found in vapes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three children became unwell after using vapes allegedly laced with “illicit drugs”.

Gwent Police have arrested a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of supplying Class B drugs in connection to one of the incidents, which the force says left a 13-year-old girl hospitalised.

Parents have been warned to be on the lookout for vapes in letter a sent to schools in Newport, Gwent, from the Education Safeguarding department, following the incidents in Caerphilly and Torfaen, South Wales.

First aiders at schools in Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly have also received guidance on how to respond if pupils have smoked illegal substances.

Part of the letter sent to parents, reads: “We have had two separate cases involving three children who have used a vape and become unwell. It is thought the vape may contain an illicit drug or toxin as when inhaled the children have become unwell and collapsed.

“At this time affected children are in the Caerphilly and Torfaen areas of Gwent. Please be cautious of similar reported cases, treating symptoms as required, reporting cases to the police and social services.”

This comes following the Welsh government’s call for a ban on disposable single-use vapes as Welsh health officials attempt to crack down on the number of children using e-cigarettes.

A Public Health Wales (PHW) report, released in September, found 9-10 per cent of year 10 pupils vaped daily. The report also said disposables were “very strongly associated with rises in vaping among children and young people” and highlighted concerns about their environmental impact.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency in Incline Road, Abersychan, Pontypool at around 9.45am on Wednesday 6 December. A 13-year-old girl, from Blaenavon, was taken to hospital for treatment and released later that day.

“A 12-year-old boy, from Pontypool, has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a class B drug. He has since been released on bail.”