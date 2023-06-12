For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after she was arrested as part of a probe into the SNP’s finances.

The former party leader has said she was “shocked and distressed” by the arrest on Sunday, stressing that “I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing’’.

It is the latest development in Police Scotland’s ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities within the party, known as Operation Branchform.

Nicola Sturgeon lives with her husband Peter Murrell - both of whom have been arrested (PA Wire)

Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was arrested as part of the investigation in April and also released without charge.

Former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested on April 19 and police seized a £100,000 motorhome as part of the probe.

Police attend Ms Sturgeon’s home in April as part of the investigation after her husband’s arrest though there was no sign of them there on Monday morning.

The couple live in a property around seven miles outside Glasgow, where police previously conducted a two-day search.

When police attended the detached property in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire they carried out a search of the garden and bins with a tent put up out front.

Ms Sturgeon and husband Peter Murrell live in a home in Uddingston (AFP/Getty)

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell live about 7 miles outside the centre of Glasgow (Google Maps)

Over the years Ms Sturgeon has shared glimpses into her domestic life, inviting ITV journalist Susanna Reid into her home in 2015 for an interview about the SNP’s election plans.

She was shown in her kitchen by her coffee machine, which later led to scrutiny over how expensive it was.

It turned out to be a De’Longhi PrimaDonna Avant espresso and cappuccino maker that retailed at the time for £1,395.

Police Scotland searched Ms Sturgeon’s home for 2 days in April when her husband was arrested (Getty)

Scotland’s first minister, Humza Yousaf, has been urged to suspend Ms Sturgeon by SNP MPs and Scottish Conservatives, though he has declined to do so.

Scottish Conservatives chairman Craig Hoy said: “Nicola Sturgeon and other senior SNP figures - including Humza Yousaf - must co-operate fully with this police investigation and commit to full transparency surrounding it.

“The SNP continue to be engulfed in murkiness and chaos. Humza Yousaf must now show some leadership and suspend his predecessor from the SNP.”