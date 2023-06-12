Where does Nicola Sturgeon live? Former SNP leader arrested over financial scandal
Nicola Sturgeon was arrested and later released without charge as Police Scotland investigate the SNP’s finances
Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after she was arrested as part of a probe into the SNP’s finances.
The former party leader has said she was “shocked and distressed” by the arrest on Sunday, stressing that “I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing’’.
It is the latest development in Police Scotland’s ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities within the party, known as Operation Branchform.
Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was arrested as part of the investigation in April and also released without charge.
Former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested on April 19 and police seized a £100,000 motorhome as part of the probe.
Police attend Ms Sturgeon’s home in April as part of the investigation after her husband’s arrest though there was no sign of them there on Monday morning.
The couple live in a property around seven miles outside Glasgow, where police previously conducted a two-day search.
When police attended the detached property in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire they carried out a search of the garden and bins with a tent put up out front.
Over the years Ms Sturgeon has shared glimpses into her domestic life, inviting ITV journalist Susanna Reid into her home in 2015 for an interview about the SNP’s election plans.
She was shown in her kitchen by her coffee machine, which later led to scrutiny over how expensive it was.
It turned out to be a De’Longhi PrimaDonna Avant espresso and cappuccino maker that retailed at the time for £1,395.
Scotland’s first minister, Humza Yousaf, has been urged to suspend Ms Sturgeon by SNP MPs and Scottish Conservatives, though he has declined to do so.
Scottish Conservatives chairman Craig Hoy said: “Nicola Sturgeon and other senior SNP figures - including Humza Yousaf - must co-operate fully with this police investigation and commit to full transparency surrounding it.
“The SNP continue to be engulfed in murkiness and chaos. Humza Yousaf must now show some leadership and suspend his predecessor from the SNP.”