Three wanted after ‘murder’ of girl, 10, have left the UK, police say

Three people wanted in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old girl are believed to have fled the country, police said.

Officers were called to an address in Hammond Road in Woking at 2.50am on 10 August following a concern for the girl’s safety.

On arrival, she was found dead inside the property, with her death being treated as murder.

Locals left flowers outside a property on Hammond Road (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Detectives from Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team have identified three people they wish to speak to as part of their enquiries, but believe they have travelled abroad.

House-to-house enquiries have continued throughout the day, with a police presence remaining at the scene.

Neighbours told reporters that a Pakistani family with six “very young” children moved into the house in April.

One mother, who wished not to be named, said she was “traumatised” by the news, adding that her children were “terrified”.

She said: “It’s just a shock. My 16-year-old daughter was very upset thinking about that little girl.”

Several local people said that they were in a state of shock after hearing the news, with many coming to lay flowers on the pavement.

Notes left on flowers outside the house where the girl was found dead by police (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: “Our investigation into this tragic incident has continued at pace today with a number of enquiries underway.

“We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our enquiries, we believe that they left the country on Wednesday, 9 August. We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them.

“Officers have been in the local area today carrying out house to house enquiries and we expect a police presence to remain around the scene over the coming week.”

Inspector Sandra Carlier, Borough Commander for Woking, said: “I know that the community are shocked and saddened by yesterday’s events, and we stand with them in their grief. Officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols, and enquiries as part of the investigation, over the weekend.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at this time. We will continue to provide updates as and when we are able to.”