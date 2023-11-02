Man seriously injured in ‘out of control’ XL Bully attack as two people arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has suffered serious injuries in an XL bully attack in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Police were called to Ellgreave Street in Burslem shortly after 9pm on Wednesday following reports of a dog attack.

Residents attempted to intervene as the XL bully attacked two other dogs and the victim was taken to hospital.

A 22-year-old woman from Stoke-on-Trent, and a 29-year-old man of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog that is dangerously out of control, and they both remain in custody. Police seized two dogs at the scene which were taken to secure kennels.

Have you been affected by this incident? Email jabed.ahmed@independent.co.uk

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: “We were called to Ellgreave Street following reports of a dog attack. Members of the public tried to intervene as a dog, believed to be an XL Bully, attacked two other dogs.

“A man suffered serious arm injuries and has been taken to hospital. Two dogs have been seized by officers and taken to secure kennels.”

On Tuesday the government announced XL bully dogs will be banned from the end of this year after a surge in deadly attacks.

The breed will be added to the list of prohibited dogs under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Under the new rules, which come into force on 31 December, it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow American XL bully dogs to stray in England and Wales. From this date, these dogs must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public.

The laws then state it will be illegal to own an XL bully from 1 February, 2024. Owners will face a criminal record and an unlimited fine after that date unless their dog is on an exemption list and they comply with strict requirements, such as microchipping and neutering their pets.