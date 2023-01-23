Firefighters battle blaze at well-known former department store in Edinburgh

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to fire at the former department store at 11.29am.

The building was found “well alight” and a total of 10 fire appliances have been sent to the scene on Rose Street in the city centre.

No casualties have been reported and some streets in the area have been closed.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 11.29am on Monday January 23 to reports of a building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and, on arrival, firefighters found a building well alight.

“A further eight appliances, including a high reach, were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported.”

Marks and Spencer and the Mercure Hotel, in Princes Street, have been closed as firefighters work in the neighbouring former department store, and some buildings have been evacuated.

“I work at one of the businesses nearby and I nipped out for lunch and tried to get in but we have been evacuated,” one worker said.

“I was aware of the sirens and it was one of my team that said Jenners was on fire.

“The building’s beautiful. It’s such a beautiful piece of architecture, it’s such a shame, especially with it shutting down and lying kind of empty.”