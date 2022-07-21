Families on summer getaways face three-hour queues at Dover
Ferry operators warned passengers to expect delays of several hours at border control.
Families embarking on summer getaways at the start of school holidays are being caught in long queues at the Port of Dover.
Ferry operators warned passengers to expect delays of several hours at the border.
DFDS wrote: “Please allow three hours to complete the check-in process and border controls at the port.”
P&O Ferries stated: “There are major queues (approximately two hours) at border controls in Dover.
“Our check-in is free-flowing and all sailings are on time.”
Another company, Irish Ferries, told passengers: “Due to expected queues, please allow up to two hours to complete border control and check-in.
“Have documents ready to assist border control checks and reduce queueing time.”
All three operators said delayed passengers would be allowed to travel on the next available sailing.
Last week, the Port of Dover stated that passengers should “expect average wait times of around 60-90 minutes for French border controls at the port during peak periods”.
