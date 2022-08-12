Aldi branch rations water sales as drought declared and millions face hosepipe bans

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Aldi branch has rationed the number of water bottles customers can buy after a drought was declared across several regions of England earlier today.

Shoppers in one of Aldi’s London supermarkets spotted signs which informed them that water bottle purchases were being limited due to “high demand at hot weather”.

The sign goes on to say: “Single water bottles limited five items per customer.

“Limits are necessary for supporting you and your neighbours to find the products you need.”

A spokesperson for Aldi told Metro: “Customers should not panic. Aldi has no national limit on the sale of bottled water. Neither does Aldi intend to ration the sale of these products.”

It comes as eight areas in England were moved to drought status by the National Drought Group, including Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, and East Midlands.

Aldi’s water bottle ration also strikes as the UK swelters in a four-day heatwave which has seen the Met Office issue an amber warning, while UKHSA has declared a Level Three heat health alert which will last under Tuesday 16 August.

Aldi’s water bottle ration strikes as the UK swelters in a four-day heatwave (Dinendra Haria/LNP)

This means that the long periods of high temperatures can impact the health of those who are vulnerable, such as elderly people and those with heart or lung conditions.

Andy Page, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “Persistent high pressure over the UK means temperatures have been rising day-on-day through this week and it is important people plan for the heat. Temperatures are expected to peak at 35°C on Friday and possibly 36°C over the weekend.

“We will also see increasingly warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s Celsius for some places in the south.”

Low water levels at Holme Styes reservoir in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire (PA Wire)

The Environment Agency (EA) confirmed that eight of its 14 areas moving into drought status (The Independent)

The long spell of extreme heat and dry conditions has led to depleted rivers and reservoirs, resulting in consequential water shortages and hosepipe bans.

Five water companies across England and Wales have now announced temporary restrictions on using hosepipes in a last ditch effort to conserve water.

Water minister Steve Double said: “We are currently experiencing a second heatwave after what was the driest July on record for parts of the country.

“Action is already being taken by the government and other partners including the Environment Agency to manage the impacts.

“All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.”