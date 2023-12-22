Teenager Alex Batty says he lied over his escape from France to protect his mother and grandfather - as he also revealed more on being reunited with his grandmother.
The 17-year-old made headlines across the world when he was discovered walking on an isolated road in Toulouse, six years after being reported missing while on holiday with his mother, Melanie Batty, and grandfather, David Batty.
He initially said he had been hiking for four days before being found.
But now in an interview with The Sun, he’s revealed he made the story up to protect his mother and father from being caught by police. He said: “I didn’t get lost. I knew exactly where I was going.”
The teenager also said he’d wanted to return home ot his grandmother, Susan Caruana, his legal guardian, to go to college. He said that the reunion with Ms Caruana had other family members had been emotional.
Fabien Accidini, a chiropractic student from Toulouse who has a part-time job delivering medicines by lorry, said he spotted the teenager in the early hours of Wednesday.
Mr Accidini told La Depeche:”‘He was walking while the rain fell in heavy drops. The second time I passed him, I decided to offer to drop him off somewhere.
“He was quite tall and blond, and dressed in black jeans, a white sweater and a backpack. He also carried a skateboard under his arm and a flashlight for lighting. His attitude gave me confidence. He ended up getting into my van.
“We talked for over three hours! Very quickly, he gave me his real identity – Alex Batty – before telling me his story.”
Watch: Grandmother of missing schoolboy Alex Batty, Susan Caruana, makes emotional plea
When did Alex Batty go missing?
Alex Batty, from Fitton Hill in Oldham, went abroad with his mother Melanie Batty who does not have legal parental guardianship, and his grandfather David Batty on a pre-agreed trip in 2017. He was 12-years-old at the time.
They did not return to England as expected on October 8 2017 and he had not been seen since.
Despite international public appeals, Alex’s legal guardian and grandmother Susan Caruana had not seen him since he left the UK.
She previously said her daughter and ex-husband lived in a commune in Morocco with Alex in 2014 as part of an “alternative lifestyle”, which she thought lay behind the youngster’s disappearance.
Ms Caruana pleaded for the youngster to get in contact with her in 2018, saying: “I just want to say to my grandson Alex, I love you so much and please, please just get in contact.”
‘He’s coming home’: Alex and grandmother share long-awaited phone call
Alex Batty has reportedly spoken to his grandmother, Susan Caruana, after he was found in France.
Ms Caruana’s husband, Emanuel, told Manchester Evening News that his wife has “briefly” spoken to Alex over the phone.
He said: “She’s happy he’s well and safe and he’s coming home.”
Alex Batty expected to make emotional return home to England today
The British teenager found in France after a six-year disappearance following an alleged kidnap by his own mother was today expected to make an emotional return home to England.
Alex Batty, 17, was on Friday morning still in the care of social services in the south-west City of Toulouse.
But a French police spokesman said he was likely to fly to Manchester, before returning to the home of his grandmother, Susan Caruana, 68, in Oldham.
“She is his legal guardian, and the case is now in the hands of Manchester police,” said the source.
“The young man is staying at a youth hostel in Toulouse, but should be back in Britain soon.”
Ms Caruana is said to be too frail to travel to Toulouse, but a team of British police officers is expected to pick Alex up.
Greater Manchester Police are now giving an update on the case. Stay tuned.
Police to do ‘further checks’ on Alex when he returns to the UK
Greater Manchester Police told a press conference this morning: “This is a huge moment for Alex and his family and the whole community in Oldham.”
The police added that Alex and his grandmother “briefly” spoke on the phone on Thursday evening, and while his grandmother is content that Alex has been correctly identified, the police said they “have further checks to do when he returns to the UK”.
