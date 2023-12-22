✕ Close Missing British boy Alex Batty found in France six years after he was ‘abducted’

Teenager Alex Batty says he lied over his escape from France to protect his mother and grandfather - as he also revealed more on being reunited with his grandmother.

The 17-year-old made headlines across the world when he was discovered walking on an isolated road in Toulouse, six years after being reported missing while on holiday with his mother, Melanie Batty, and grandfather, David Batty.

He initially said he had been hiking for four days before being found.

But now in an interview with The Sun, he’s revealed he made the story up to protect his mother and father from being caught by police. He said: “I didn’t get lost. I knew exactly where I was going.”

The teenager also said he’d wanted to return home ot his grandmother, Susan Caruana, his legal guardian, to go to college. He said that the reunion with Ms Caruana had other family members had been emotional.